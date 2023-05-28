Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Phillies - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Marcell Ozuna -- with a slugging percentage of .714 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Dylan Covey on the mound, on May 28 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Phillies Starter: Dylan Covey
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is batting .231 with four doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.
- Ozuna has gotten a hit in 21 of 38 games this year (55.3%), including eight multi-hit games (21.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 26.3% of his games this year, and 7.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Ozuna has had at least one RBI in 34.2% of his games this year (13 of 38), with more than one RBI five times (13.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 15 of 38 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|.114
|AVG
|.190
|.220
|OBP
|.306
|.250
|SLG
|.500
|2
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|4
|3
|RBI
|7
|12/6
|K/BB
|10/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|16
|12 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (56.3%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (18.8%)
|8 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (43.8%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (31.3%)
|8 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (31.3%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Phillies have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.58).
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 54 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Covey gets the call to start for the Phillies, his first of the season.
- The 31-year-old righty has two appearances out of the bullpen this season.
