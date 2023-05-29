Celtics vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics are 7.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat at TD Garden on Monday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The series is tied 3-3. The point total is set at 203.5 in the matchup.
Celtics vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-7.5
|203.5
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- In 76 games this season, Boston and its opponents have gone over 203.5 combined points.
- The average total in Boston's matchups this year is 229.4, 25.9 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Celtics' ATS record is 45-37-0 this season.
- Boston has entered the game as favorites 73 times this season and won 52, or 71.2%, of those games.
- This season, Boston has won 26 of its 37 games, or 70.3%, when favored by at least -300 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 75% chance of a victory for the Celtics.
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami has played 68 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 203.5 points.
- Miami's average game total this season has been 219.3, 15.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Miami has a 30-52-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Heat have won in seven, or 30.4%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Miami has not won as an underdog of +240 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
- Miami has an implied victory probability of 29.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
Celtics vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 203.5
|% of Games Over 203.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|76
|92.7%
|117.9
|227.4
|111.4
|221.2
|227.8
|Heat
|68
|82.9%
|109.5
|227.4
|109.8
|221.2
|219.6
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- The Celtics have gone 5-5 over their last 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
- Five of Celtics' past 10 games have hit the over.
- Boston owns a better record against the spread when playing at home (23-18-0) than it does in road games (22-19-0).
- The Celtics score 117.9 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.
- When Boston puts up more than 109.8 points, it is 40-21 against the spread and 49-12 overall.
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- Miami is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.
- Five of the Heat's last 10 games have gone over the total.
- Miami's winning percentage against the spread at home is .341 (14-27-0). Away, it is .390 (16-25-0).
- The Heat's 109.5 points per game are just 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up to opponents.
- Miami is 17-17 against the spread and 26-8 overall when it scores more than 111.4 points.
Celtics vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|45-37
|18-20
|43-39
|Heat
|30-52
|3-2
|41-41
Celtics vs. Heat Point Insights
|Celtics
|Heat
|117.9
|109.5
|4
|30
|40-21
|17-17
|49-12
|26-8
|111.4
|109.8
|4
|2
|28-8
|26-39
|31-5
|39-26
