Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Athletics - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Matt Olson and his .737 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday at 8:07 PM ET.
He hit two homers in his previous game (going 3-for-5) in his most recent game against the Phillies.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson is batting .236 with 10 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 37 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 122nd, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.
- In 60.4% of his 53 games this season, Olson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 26.4% of his games this season, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Olson has picked up an RBI in 24 games this season (45.3%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (20.8%).
- He has scored at least once 32 times this season (60.4%), including 10 games with multiple runs (18.9%).
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.224
|AVG
|.260
|.402
|OBP
|.341
|.448
|SLG
|.616
|7
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|7
|10
|RBI
|19
|26/19
|K/BB
|30/9
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|24
|17 (58.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (62.5%)
|6 (20.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (25.0%)
|16 (55.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (66.7%)
|8 (27.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (25.0%)
|14 (48.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (41.7%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Athletics' 6.87 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (96 total, 1.7 per game).
- Blackburn starts for the first time this season for the Athletics.
- The 29-year-old righty started and threw five innings when he last appeared on Thursday, Aug. 4 against the Los Angeles Angels.
- In his 21 appearances last season he compiled a 7-6 record, had a 4.28 ERA, and a 1.257 WHIP.
