Tuesday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (32-22) and Oakland Athletics (11-45) matching up at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 9:40 PM ET on May 30.

The Braves will give the ball to Bryce Elder (3-0, 2.01 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to JP Sears (0-3, 4.70 ERA).

Braves vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Braves vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 6, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 5-3-2 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have two wins against the spread in their last four chances.

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 45 times this season and won 27, or 60%, of those games.

Atlanta has entered nine games this season favored by -250 or more and is 8-1 in those contests.

The Braves have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Atlanta has scored 277 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Braves' 3.76 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves Schedule