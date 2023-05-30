Ryan Noda and the Oakland Athletics take the field on Tuesday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against Bryce Elder, who will start for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -250, while the underdog Athletics have +200 odds to play spoiler. Atlanta is the run-line favorite (-2.5). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Braves vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV: NBCS-CA

Location: Oakland, California

Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -250 +200 8.5 -105 -115 -2.5 +105 -130

Braves Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 3-6.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents are 5-3-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Braves have won two of their last four games against the spread.

Explore More About This Game

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves are 27-18 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 60% of those games).

Atlanta has gone 8-1 (winning 88.9% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

The Braves have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this contest.

Atlanta has played in 54 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 31 times (31-20-3).

The Braves are 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-14 17-8 9-8 23-14 22-18 10-4

