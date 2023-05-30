Kevin Pillar -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the mound, on May 30 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Phillies.

Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Kevin Pillar At The Plate

Pillar is batting .247 with three doubles, five home runs and four walks.

Pillar has reached base via a hit in 16 games this season (of 31 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 16.1% of his games in 2023, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 10 games this year (32.3%), Pillar has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (9.7%) he had two or more.

He has scored at least once 10 times this season (32.3%), including one multi-run game.

Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 11 .200 AVG .316 .286 OBP .308 .480 SLG .447 3 XBH 3 2 HR 1 6 RBI 4 9/3 K/BB 7/0 1 SB 1 Home Away 16 GP 15 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (73.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

