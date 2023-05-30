In one of the four compelling matchups on the WNBA slate today, the Indiana Fever and the Connecticut Sun hit the court at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Today's WNBA Games

The Connecticut Sun play the Indiana Fever

The Fever hit the road the Sun on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CON Record: 3-1

3-1 IND Record: 1-2

1-2 CON Stats: 75.8 PPG (10th in WNBA), 74.3 Opp. PPG (fourth)

75.8 PPG (10th in WNBA), 74.3 Opp. PPG (fourth) IND Stats: 74.7 PPG (11th in WNBA), 82.3 Opp. PPG (sixth)

Players to Watch

CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (14.8 PPG, 11.3 RPG, 4.8 APG)

Alyssa Thomas (14.8 PPG, 11.3 RPG, 4.8 APG) IND Key Player: NaLyssa Smith (15.0 PPG, 11.3 RPG, 1.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -12.5

-12.5 CON Odds to Win: -971

-971 IND Odds to Win: +606

+606 Total: 158.5 points

The Atlanta Dream play the Chicago Sky

The Sky hit the road the Dream on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

ATL Record: 1-2

1-2 CHI Record: 3-1

3-1 ATL Stats: 82.7 PPG (third in WNBA), 84.0 Opp. PPG (eighth)

82.7 PPG (third in WNBA), 84.0 Opp. PPG (eighth) CHI Stats: 78.8 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 73.5 Opp. PPG (third)

Players to Watch

ATL Key Player: Allisha Gray (18.3 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Allisha Gray (18.3 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 4.0 APG) CHI Key Player: Kahleah Copper (15.8 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 2.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -2.5

-2.5 ATL Odds to Win: -136

-136 CHI Odds to Win: +112

+112 Total: 161.5 points

The Dallas Wings play host to the Minnesota Lynx

The Lynx hit the road the Wings on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

DAL Record: 2-1

2-1 MIN Record: 0-4

0-4 DAL Stats: 89.3 PPG (second in WNBA), 87.7 Opp. PPG (11th)

89.3 PPG (second in WNBA), 87.7 Opp. PPG (11th) MIN Stats: 74.3 PPG (12th in WNBA), 86.0 Opp. PPG (ninth)

Players to Watch

DAL Key Player: Natasha Howard (16.7 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 2.0 APG)

Natasha Howard (16.7 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 2.0 APG) MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (16.5 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 2.8 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -5.5

-5.5 DAL Odds to Win: -229

-229 MIN Odds to Win: +184

+184 Total: 166.5 points

The Seattle Storm face the New York Liberty

The Liberty travel to face the Storm on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

SEA Record: 0-2

0-2 NYL Record: 2-1

2-1 SEA Stats: 77.5 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 100.0 Opp. PPG (12th)

77.5 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 100.0 Opp. PPG (12th) NYL Stats: 78.3 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 72.7 Opp. PPG (second)

Players to Watch

SEA Key Player: Jewell Loyd (26.0 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 3.5 APG)

Jewell Loyd (26.0 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 3.5 APG) NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (26.0 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 3.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -15

-15 NYL Odds to Win: -1531

-1531 SEA Odds to Win: +860

+860 Total: 162.5 points

