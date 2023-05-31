Sean Murphy -- hitting .342 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Oakland Athletics, with James Kaprielian on the mound, on May 31 at 3:37 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian

James Kaprielian TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Sean Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy leads Atlanta in total hits (46) this season while batting .286 with 21 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.

Murphy has had a hit in 27 of 46 games this season (58.7%), including multiple hits 14 times (30.4%).

He has gone deep in 21.7% of his games this year, and 5.8% of his chances at the plate.

Murphy has driven home a run in 18 games this year (39.1%), including more than one RBI in 17.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 22 of 46 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .279 AVG .300 .405 OBP .453 .557 SLG .680 9 XBH 9 4 HR 5 15 RBI 17 16/10 K/BB 13/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 21 16 (64.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (52.4%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (28.6%) 14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (38.1%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (23.8%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (42.9%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings