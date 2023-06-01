Bookmakers don't view the Atlanta Hawks (34-35) as serious championship contenders, with +15000 odds to win it all in 2022-23 as they prepare for a matchup at home against the Golden State Warriors on Friday, March 17 at 7:30 PM ET.

Hawks NBA Championship Odds

Odds League Rank Payout To Win the NBA Championship +15000 15th Bet $100 to win $15000 To Make the Finals +4500 - Bet $100 to win $4500

Hawks Standings Information

The Hawks would qualify for the play-in tournament if the regular season ended today, as the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference, 4.5 games behind the sixth-place Nets.

Team Games Back 1 Milwaukee Bucks - 2 Boston Celtics 2.0 3 Philadelphia 76ers 3.0 4 Cleveland Cavaliers 7.0 5 New York Knicks 9.5 6 Brooklyn Nets 11.0 7 Miami Heat 12.5 8 Atlanta Hawks 15.5 9 Toronto Raptors 16.0 10 Washington Wizards 17.5

Hawks Team Stats

This season, the Hawks have a 33-35 record so far.

The Hawks are 17-15 at home, 16-20 on the road and in neutral-site games this year.

The Hawks are 22-16 in games they were listed as favorites, and 11-19 in games they were listed as the underdog.

The Hawks are 8-6 in one-possession games and 11-12 in games decided by six points or fewer.

When favored by three or fewer points this season, the Hawks have posted a 6-4 record. They are 16-12 when favored by more than three points.

The Hawks are 8-10 this season when playing as underdogs by three or fewer points, and 3-9 when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.

Hawks' Top Players

The leader in points and assists for the Hawks is Trae Young, who scores 27.0 points and dishes out 10.1 assists per game.

Atlanta's best rebounder is Clint Capela, who averages 11.0 boards per game in addition to his 12.0 PPG average.

Young leads the Hawks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Atlanta steals leader is Dejounte Murray, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Onyeka Okongwu, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

