The Jacksonville Jaguars' over/under for 2023 comes in at 9.5 wins, and they are -135 to secure the over.

Jaguars: Win Total Odds & Over/Under

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 9.5 -135 +115 57.4%

Jacksonville Betting Insights

Jacksonville covered eight times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

Jaguars games went over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

Jacksonville ranked 10th in total offense (357.4 yards per game) and 24th in total defense (353.3 yards allowed per game) last season.

The Jaguars had a 5-3 record at home and were 4-5 on the road last season.

Jacksonville won only twice as favorites (2-3) and went 7-5 as underdogs.

In the AFC South the Jaguars were 4-2, and in the conference as a whole they went 8-4.

Jaguars Impact Players

Trevor Lawrence threw for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game) while completing 66.3% of his passes (387-for-584), with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions last season. He also carried the ball 62 times for 291 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 17.1 yards per game.

Travis Etienne took 220 carries for 1,125 rushing yards a season ago (66.2 per game) and scored five touchdowns. He also caught 35 passes for 316 yards .

Christian Kirk hauled in 84 passes for 1,108 yards last year and scored eight touchdowns. He was targeted 133 times, and averaged 65.2 receiving yards.

Last season, Josh Allen collected 6.0 sacks, 11.0 TFL and 57 tackles.

Last season, Tyson Campbell reeled in three interceptions and added 70 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and 15 passes defended.

Jacksonville 2023 Strength of Schedule

In terms of difficulty, using their opponents' combined win total last season, the Jaguars will be facing the 24th-ranked schedule this year.

Jacksonville has a schedule that features six games in 2023 against teams that finished over .500 in 2022 (four of those teams won 12 or more games and four of them had fewer than six wins).

The Jaguars have six teams who made the postseason last year on their schedule in 2023, and will play six games against teams favored to make the playoffs this year.

Jaguars Postseason Odds

Odds to Make the Playoffs: -195

-195 Odds to Win the AFC South: -150

-150 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

