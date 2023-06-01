The Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic included, will play at 8:30 PM on Thursday against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on May 22, Jokic produced 30 points, 14 rebounds, 13 assists and three blocks in a 113-111 win versus the Lakers.

Let's break down Jokic's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 24.5 31.8 Rebounds 13.5 11.8 13.7 Assists 9.5 9.8 10.9 PRA 50.5 46.1 56.4 PR 40.5 36.3 45.5 3PM 1.5 0.8 1.6



Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Heat

Jokic is responsible for attempting 14.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.8 per game.

Jokic is averaging 2.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 5.8% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Jokic's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Heat have conceded 109.8 points per contest, which is second-best in the league.

On the boards, the Heat are sixth in the NBA, giving up 41.9 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Heat have given up 25.6 per game, 14th in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat are 28th in the NBA, conceding 13.1 makes per game.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 34 27 12 8 0 0 0 12/30/2022 36 19 12 12 2 1 1

