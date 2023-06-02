Braves vs. Diamondbacks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves play Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Friday. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
The Braves are -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Diamondbacks (+105). The matchup's over/under is listed at 9.5 runs.
Rep your team with officially licensed Braves gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Braves vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Braves
|-125
|+105
|9.5
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Braves Recent Betting Performance
- The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.
- The Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.
- The Braves are 2-4-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
Read More About This Game
Braves Betting Records & Stats
- The Braves have been the moneyline favorite 47 total times this season. They've gone 28-19 in those games.
- In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, Atlanta has a 25-14 record (winning 64.1% of its games).
- The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Braves a 55.6% chance to win.
- Atlanta has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 56 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 31 of those games (31-22-3).
- The Braves have put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season (covering 42.9% of the time).
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Braves Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|15-14
|18-9
|10-8
|23-15
|23-18
|10-5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.