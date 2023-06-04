How to Watch the Braves vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 4
Zac Gallen will start for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday at Chase Field against Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is set for 4:10 PM ET in this final game of a three-game series.
Braves vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves have hit 95 homers this season, which ranks third in the league.
- Fueled by 203 extra-base hits, Atlanta ranks third in MLB with a .459 slugging percentage this season.
- The Braves have a team batting average of .257 this season, which ranks 10th among MLB teams.
- Atlanta is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking seventh with 289 total runs this season.
- The Braves have an OBP of .328 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Braves rank 12th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.
- Atlanta strikes out 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-best in MLB.
- Atlanta has the third-best ERA (3.65) in the majors this season.
- Braves pitchers have a 1.271 WHIP this season, 14th in the majors.
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Mike Soroka heads to the mound for the Braves to make his second start of the season, seeking his first win.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw six innings, giving up four earned runs while allowing five hits against the Oakland Athletics.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/29/2023
|Athletics
|L 7-2
|Away
|Mike Soroka
|Paul Blackburn
|5/30/2023
|Athletics
|L 2-1
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|JP Sears
|5/31/2023
|Athletics
|W 4-2
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|James Kaprielian
|6/2/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 3-2
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Merrill Kelly
|6/3/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 5-2
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Ryne Nelson
|6/4/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Mike Soroka
|Zac Gallen
|6/6/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Carlos Carrasco
|6/7/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|Max Scherzer
|6/8/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Justin Verlander
|6/9/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|MacKenzie Gore
|6/10/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Mike Soroka
|Trevor Williams
