A berth in the semifinals is on the line on Tuesday, June 6, when Elina Svitolina takes on Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinals of the French Open.

Elina Svitolina vs. Aryna Sabalenka Date and TV Info

Round: Quarterfinal

Quarterfinal Date: Tuesday, June 6

Tuesday, June 6 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Svitolina vs. Sabalenka Matchup Info

In the Round of 16 on Sunday, Svitolina defeated No. 9-ranked Daria Kasatkina, 6-4, 7-6.

In her previous tournament, the Internationaux de Strasbourg, Svitolina made the final and then beat No. 66-ranked Anna Blinkova, 6-2, 6-3 on May 27.

Sabalenka will look to stay on track after a 7-6, 6-4 win over No. 30-ranked Sloane Stephens in the Round of 16 on Sunday.

In her most recent tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia) on May 11, Sabalenka played Sofia Kenin in the round of 64 and was taken down 6-7, 2-6.

Svitolina and Sabalenka have matched up evenly, as the two competitors share a split 1-1 record in two meetings. Svitolina had the leg up in their last match on September 25, 2020, winning 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

Svitolina and Sabalenka have been evenly balanced when squaring off, as they've each won three of six sets.

In 53 total games, Svitolina has the upper hand, earning the win in 27 of them, while Sabalenka has taken 26.

Svitolina vs. Sabalenka Odds and Probabilities

Elina Svitolina Aryna Sabalenka +360 Odds to Win Match -500 +2000 Odds to Win Tournament +275 21.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 83.3% 4.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 26.7% 39.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.5

