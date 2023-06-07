On Wednesday, Beatriz Haddad Maia (No. 14 in the world) faces Ons Jabeur (No. 7) in the quarterfinals of the French Open.

Jabeur is favored (-250) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Haddad Maia, who is +200.

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Ons Jabeur Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Wednesday, June 7

Wednesday, June 7 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Ons Jabeur Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ons Jabeur has a 71.4% chance to win.

Beatriz Haddad Maia Ons Jabeur +200 Odds to Win Match -250 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +900 33.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 10.0% 42.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.2

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Ons Jabeur Trends and Insights

Haddad Maia is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-7, 6-3, 7-5 victory over No. 132-ranked Sara Sorribes Tormo in Monday's Round of 16.

Jabeur eliminated Bernarda Pera 6-3, 6-1 in the Round of 16 on Monday.

Through 57 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Haddad Maia has played 21.9 games per match and won 52.2% of them.

In her eight matches on clay over the past 12 months, Haddad Maia has played an average of 19.3 games.

Jabeur is averaging 20.6 games per match through her 41 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 56.0% of those games.

In nine matches on clay courts in the past year, Jabeur has averaged 17.8 games per match and 10.7 games per set, winning 58.1% of the games.

On April 21, 2023, Haddad Maia and Jabeur played in the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix quarterfinals. Jabeur took home the win 6-3, 6-0.

Jabeur and Haddad Maia have faced off in two total sets, with Jabeur clinching two of them and Haddad Maia zero.

Jabeur and Haddad Maia have matched up for 15 total games, and Jabeur has won more often, capturing 12 of them.

In their one match against each other, Haddad Maia and Jabeur are averaging 15.0 games and 2.0 sets.

