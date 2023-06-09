The Libema Open is nearing its end in Rosmalen, Netherlands, as Alex de Minaur heads into a quarterfinal against Tallon Griekspoor. de Minaur has the third-best odds (+650) to be crowned champion at Autotron Rosmalen.

de Minaur at the 2023 Libema Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 9-18

June 9-18 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

de Minaur's Next Match

After defeating Laslo Djere 6-1, 6-7, 6-3, de Minaur will play Griekspoor in the quarterfinals on Friday, June 16 at 8:30 AM ET.

Alex de Minaur Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +6600

US Open odds to win: +5000

Libema Open odds to win: +650

de Minaur Stats

de Minaur beat Djere 6-1, 6-7, 6-3 on Thursday in the Round of 16.

In 22 tournaments over the past 12 months, de Minaur has gone 36-20 and has won a pair of titles.

de Minaur has not won any of his two tournaments on grass over the past year, with a match record of 6-2 on that surface.

Through 56 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), de Minaur has played 24.5 games per match. He won 54.4% of them.

On grass, de Minaur has played eight matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 31.6 games per match while winning 56.5% of games.

Over the past 12 months, de Minaur has won 79.1% of his service games, and he has won 29.7% of his return games.

Over the past 12 months, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, de Minaur has won 82.4% of his games on serve and 31.3% on return.

