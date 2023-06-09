Friday's contest features the Los Angeles Angels (34-30) and the Seattle Mariners (30-31) clashing at Angel Stadium of Anaheim (on June 9) at 9:38 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Angels.

The Angels will look to Shohei Ohtani (5-2) against the Mariners and Luis Castillo (4-3).

Angels vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Angels vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Angels 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Angels vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Angels Performance Insights

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Angels have a perfect record of 3-0.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Angels have won four of their last eight games against the spread.

This season, the Angels have won 20 out of the 36 games, or 55.6%, in which they've been favored.

This season Los Angeles has won 20 of its 36 games, or 55.6%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Angels, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking seventh with 308 total runs this season.

The Angels have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.24).

Mariners Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have posted a mark of 1-3.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Mariners have put together a 1-6-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set runlines in seven of those games).

The Mariners have come away with seven wins in the 20 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Seattle has been victorious seven times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mariners have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Seattle scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (265 total, 4.3 per game).

The Mariners have the 10th-best ERA (4.04) in the majors this season.

Angels Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 3 @ Astros L 9-6 Patrick Sandoval vs Cristian Javier June 4 @ Astros W 2-1 Griffin Canning vs J.P. France June 6 Cubs W 7-4 Tyler Anderson vs Hayden Wesneski June 7 Cubs W 6-2 Jaime Barria vs Jameson Taillon June 8 Cubs W 3-1 Reid Detmers vs Drew Smyly June 9 Mariners - Shohei Ohtani vs Luis Castillo June 10 Mariners - Patrick Sandoval vs Bryan Woo June 11 Mariners - Griffin Canning vs Bryce Miller June 12 @ Rangers - Tyler Anderson vs Dane Dunning June 13 @ Rangers - Jaime Barria vs Jon Gray June 14 @ Rangers - Reid Detmers vs Andrew Heaney

Mariners Schedule