Emil Ruusuvuori will face Jannik Sinner next in the Libema Open quarterfinals. Ruusuvuori has the fourth-best odds (+800) to be crowned champion at Autotron Rosmalen.

Ruusuvuori at the 2023 Libema Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 9-18

June 9-18 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Ruusuvuori's Next Match

On Friday, June 16 at 4:00 AM ET, Ruusuvuori will play Sinner in the quarterfinals, after defeating Ugo Humbert 6-2, 6-7, 6-4 in the previous round.

Ruusuvuori Stats

Ruusuvuori is coming off a 6-2, 6-7, 6-4 win over No. 36-ranked Humbert in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Through 30 tournaments over the past year, Ruusuvuori has yet to win a title, and his record is 29-31.

Ruusuvuori is 2-3 on grass over the past year.

Ruusuvuori has played 24.2 games per match in his 60 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces.

In his five matches on a grass surface over the past year, Ruusuvuori has averaged 26.6 games.

Over the past 12 months, Ruusuvuori has won 75.2% of his service games, and he has won 24.7% of his return games.

Ruusuvuori has been victorious in 82.1% of his service games on grass over the past 12 months and 15.2% of his return games.

