How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Heat: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NBA Finals Game 4
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets will meet the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Heat and Nuggets.
Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: ABC
Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Heat Prediction
|Nuggets vs Heat Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Heat Injury Report
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets are shooting 50.4% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 48.2% the Heat allow to opponents.
- In games Denver shoots better than 48.2% from the field, it is 41-12 overall.
- The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 18th.
- The Nuggets put up 115.8 points per game, six more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.
- Denver is 48-13 when scoring more than 109.8 points.
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat have shot at a 46% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points fewer than the 47.8% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.
- This season, Miami has a 20-7 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 47.8% from the field.
- The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.
- The Heat average only three fewer points per game (109.5) than the Nuggets allow their opponents to score (112.5).
- Miami is 22-8 when it scores more than 112.5 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, the Nuggets are posting 7.2 more points per game (119.4) than they are on the road (112.2).
- Defensively Denver has been better in home games this season, giving up 109.6 points per game, compared to 115.3 in road games.
- At home, the Nuggets are making 1.1 more three-pointers per game (12.4) than away from home (11.3). They also have a better three-point percentage at home (39%) compared to in road games (36.7%).
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Heat average 111.4 points per game, 3.9 more than on the road (107.5). Defensively they concede 110.2 points per game at home, 0.9 more than away (109.3).
- At home, Miami gives up 110.2 points per game. Away, it gives up 109.3.
- At home the Heat are collecting 23.9 assists per game, 0.1 more than away (23.8).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jamal Murray
|Questionable
|Illness
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Victor Oladipo
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Tyler Herro
|Out
|Hand
