Ozzie Albies -- with a slugging percentage of .615 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the mound, on June 9 at 7:20 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run and a walk) in his previous game against the Mets.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is batting .256 with 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 15 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 79th, his on-base percentage ranks 122nd, and he is 33rd in the league in slugging.

Albies enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .350 with three homers.

Albies has gotten a hit in 40 of 62 games this season (64.5%), with at least two hits on 15 occasions (24.2%).

He has hit a home run in 21.0% of his games in 2023 (13 of 62), and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

Albies has picked up an RBI in 37.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 22.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 37.1% of his games this year (23 of 62), with two or more runs five times (8.1%).

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .224 AVG .324 .272 OBP .347 .421 SLG .620 6 XBH 11 4 HR 5 12 RBI 15 19/4 K/BB 6/3 1 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings