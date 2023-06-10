Ronald Acuna Jr. and Lane Thomas are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals play at Truist Park on Saturday (at 4:10 PM ET).

Braves vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has put up 83 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with 28 stolen bases.

He's slashing .327/.401/.547 on the year.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Jun. 8 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Mets Jun. 7 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 2 vs. Mets Jun. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 4 3-for-5 2 0 0 3 2

Ozzie Albies Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Albies Stats

Ozzie Albies has recorded 62 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .257/.309/.485 slash line so far this season.

Albies enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with three home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Albies Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jun. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jun. 8 1-for-5 2 1 3 4 0 vs. Mets Jun. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jun. 6 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 4 4-for-5 2 1 2 7 1

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 67 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 17 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashed .280/.335/.452 on the year.

Thomas hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, a home run and an RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jun. 9 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 1 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 6 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 1 vs. Phillies Jun. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Luis Garcia Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Garcia Stats

Luis Garcia has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs, 13 walks and 27 RBI (60 total hits). He has swiped three bases.

He has a .275/.312/.390 slash line on the season.

Garcia heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .300 with two RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jun. 9 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 7 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 6 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

