There are eight matches in the MercedesCup (grass) qualifying qualification round 1 today, the best being No. 99-ranked Roman Safiullin versus No. 284 Benjamin Hassan. All the action can be found via live stream.

MercedesCup Information

Tournament: The MercedesCup

The MercedesCup Round: Qualifying round

Qualifying round Date: June 10

June 10 Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Venue: Tennis Club Weissenhof

Tennis Club Weissenhof Location: Stuttgart, Germany

Stuttgart, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Watch the MercedesCup Today - June 10

Match Round Match Time Max Hans Rehberg vs. Altug Celikbilek Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:00 AM ET Christopher Eubanks vs. Benjamin Lock Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:00 AM ET Marton Fucsovics vs. Louis Wessels Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:20 AM ET Feliciano Lopez vs. Radu Albot Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:20 AM ET Vladyslav Orlov vs. Antoine Bellier Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:40 AM ET Borna Gojo vs. Mats Rosenkranz Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:40 AM ET Henri Squire vs. Yosuke Watanuki Qualifying Qualification Round 1 9:00 AM ET Roman Safiullin vs. Benjamin Hassan Qualifying Qualification Round 1 9:00 AM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Safiullin vs. Hassan

Through 12 tournaments this year, Safiullin is yet to win a title, and his record is 13-12.

Safiullin has played 25 matches this year (across all court types), and 23.5 games per match.

Thus far this year, Safiullin has won 20.7% of his return games and 75.7% of his service games.

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round

