The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II and his .371 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

  • Harris II is batting .193 with six doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.
  • In 51.2% of his 41 games this season, Harris II has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
  • In 7.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Harris II has had at least one RBI in 17.1% of his games this season (seven of 41), with two or more RBI three times (7.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 11 games this season (26.8%), including three multi-run games (7.3%).

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 23
.207 AVG .182
.288 OBP .259
.362 SLG .260
5 XBH 4
2 HR 1
7 RBI 4
17/4 K/BB 20/8
4 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals have a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (83 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Nationals will send Gore (3-4) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.66 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.66), 56th in WHIP (1.422), and fourth in K/9 (11.3).
