Bookmakers have listed player props for Ronald Acuna Jr., Lane Thomas and others when the Atlanta Braves host the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Braves vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Elder Stats

The Braves will send Bryce Elder (4-0) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

He has seven quality starts in 12 chances this season.

Elder has 12 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 12 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 24-year-old's 2.26 ERA ranks fourth, 1.144 WHIP ranks 29th, and 8 K/9 ranks 44th.

Elder Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mets Jun. 6 6.0 4 4 4 8 2 at Athletics May. 30 7.1 5 1 1 5 3 vs. Dodgers May. 24 6.0 7 1 1 6 1 vs. Mariners May. 19 6.0 7 2 2 6 1 at Blue Jays May. 13 5.0 5 2 2 3 1

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 20 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 30 walks and 37 RBI (86 total hits). He's also stolen 28 bases.

He has a slash line of .333/.405/.570 on the year.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jun. 10 3-for-4 2 1 3 8 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Jun. 8 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Mets Jun. 7 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 2 vs. Mets Jun. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Ozzie Albies Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Albies Stats

Ozzie Albies has put up 62 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .253/.305/.478 slash line on the year.

Albies Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jun. 8 1-for-5 2 1 3 4 0 vs. Mets Jun. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jun. 6 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has collected 69 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a .284/.337/.465 slash line so far this season.

Thomas will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and three RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jun. 10 2-for-4 1 0 2 5 0 at Braves Jun. 9 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 1 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 6 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 1 vs. Phillies Jun. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 57 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 21 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .250/.327/.434 on the year.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jun. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Jun. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 6 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

