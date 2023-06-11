The Atlanta Braves (40-24) ride a seven-game win streak into a home contest versus the Washington Nationals (25-38) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Bryce Elder (4-0) to the mound, while Trevor Williams (2-4) will take the ball for the Nationals.

Braves vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (4-0, 2.26 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (2-4, 4.15 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Elder

The Braves will hand the ball to Elder (4-0) for his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw six innings against the New York Mets, giving up four earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a 2.26 ERA this season with 8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.6 walks per nine across 12 games.

He has started 12 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

Elder will look to finish five or more innings for the 13th start in a row.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Trevor Williams

Williams (2-4) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 4.15 ERA in 60 2/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.

The righty's last appearance was on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 31-year-old has put up a 4.15 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings over 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .258 to his opponents.

Williams has collected two quality starts this season.

Williams will try to last five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging five frames per outing.

He has made two appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

