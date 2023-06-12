Nick Maton and the Detroit Tigers will attempt to knock off Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves when the teams square off on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

Braves vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are third-best in MLB action with 108 total home runs.

Atlanta is second in MLB, slugging .467.

The Braves' .263 batting average is fourth-best in MLB.

Atlanta is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.1 runs per game (334 total).

The Braves rank third in baseball with an on-base percentage of .333.

The Braves strike out 8.5 times per game, the No. 12 mark in MLB.

The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fifth in the majors.

Atlanta has a 3.78 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.267).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Charlie Morton gets the start for the Braves, his 13th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.89 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when the righty went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.

Morton is looking to collect his seventh quality start of the season.

Morton has put up 11 starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.

In one of his 12 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 6/7/2023 Mets W 7-5 Home Charlie Morton Max Scherzer 6/8/2023 Mets W 13-10 Home Spencer Strider Justin Verlander 6/9/2023 Nationals W 3-2 Home AJ Smith-Shawver Josiah Gray 6/10/2023 Nationals W 6-4 Home Jared Shuster MacKenzie Gore 6/11/2023 Nationals L 6-2 Home Bryce Elder Trevor Williams 6/12/2023 Tigers - Away Charlie Morton Reese Olson 6/13/2023 Tigers - Away Spencer Strider Reese Olson 6/14/2023 Tigers - Away AJ Smith-Shawver Michael Lorenzen 6/15/2023 Rockies - Home - Kyle Freeland 6/16/2023 Rockies - Home Bryce Elder Dinelson Lamet 6/17/2023 Rockies - Home Charlie Morton Connor Seabold

