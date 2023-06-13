Right now the Jacksonville Jaguars are 10th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +2500.

Watch the Jaguars this season on Fubo!

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: -160

-160 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Looking to place a futures bet on the Jaguars to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Jacksonville Betting Insights

Jacksonville compiled an 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.

The Jaguars and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

Jacksonville put up 357.4 yards per game on offense last year (10th in NFL), and it surrendered 353.3 yards per game (24th) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Jaguars went 5-3 at home last year and 4-5 away from home.

Jacksonville won just twice when favored (2-3) and went 7-5 as underdogs.

The Jaguars were 4-2 in the AFC South and 8-4 in the AFC overall.

Jaguars Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Trevor Lawrence threw for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game), with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.3%.

On the ground, Lawrence scored five touchdowns and accumulated 291 yards.

In 17 games, Travis Etienne rushed for 1,125 yards (66.2 per game) and five TDs.

In the passing game, Etienne scored zero touchdowns, with 35 catches for 316 yards.

In 17 games a season ago, Christian Kirk had 84 catches for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game) and eight touchdowns.

In the passing game, Zay Jones scored five TDs, hauling in 82 balls for 823 yards (51.4 per game).

In 17 games last year, Foyesade Oluokun collected 2.0 sacks to go with 11.0 TFL and 184 tackles.

Bet on Jaguars to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule

Opponent Date Week Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds @ Colts September 10 1 - +8000 Chiefs September 17 2 - +650 Texans September 24 3 - +15000 Falcons October 1 4 - +8000 @ Bills October 8 5 - +800 Colts October 15 6 - +8000 @ Saints October 19 7 - +3000 @ Steelers October 29 8 - +5000 49ers November 12 10 - +900 Titans November 19 11 - +12500 @ Texans November 26 12 - +15000 Bengals December 4 13 - +900 @ Browns December 10 14 - +3000 Ravens December 17 15 - +1800 @ Buccaneers December 24 16 - +12500 Panthers December 31 17 - +8000 @ Titans January 7 18 - +12500

Odds are current as of June 13 at 5:15 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.