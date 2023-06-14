How to Watch the Braves vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 14
Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves will play Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday at Comerica Park, at 1:10 PM ET.
Braves vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves are third in MLB action with 109 home runs. They average 1.7 per game.
- Atlanta's .466 slugging percentage is second-best in baseball.
- The Braves' .263 batting average is fourth-best in the majors.
- Atlanta is the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.1 runs per game (339 total).
- The Braves are third in MLB with an on-base percentage of .333.
- The Braves strike out 8.5 times per game, the No. 11 mark in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- Atlanta has a 3.80 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves have the 14th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.278).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Spencer Strider (6-2 with a 3.91 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 14th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the New York Mets, the righty threw four innings, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Strider has collected seven quality starts this season.
- Strider enters the matchup with 12 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.
- In three of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/8/2023
|Mets
|W 13-10
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Justin Verlander
|6/9/2023
|Nationals
|W 3-2
|Home
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Josiah Gray
|6/10/2023
|Nationals
|W 6-4
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|MacKenzie Gore
|6/11/2023
|Nationals
|L 6-2
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Trevor Williams
|6/12/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-5
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Mason Englert
|6/14/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Michael Lorenzen
|6/14/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Reese Olson
|6/15/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|-
|Kyle Freeland
|6/16/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Dinelson Lamet
|6/17/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Connor Seabold
|6/18/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Chase Anderson
