Wednesday's MLB schedule includes the Los Angeles Angels squaring off against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.

Live coverage of all the MLB action today is available for you, with the info provided below.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo..

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Minnesota Twins (34-33) take on the Milwaukee Brewers (34-33)

The Brewers hope to get a road victory at Target Field against the Twins on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.217 AVG, 9 HR, 32 RBI)

Carlos Correa (.217 AVG, 9 HR, 32 RBI) MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.265 AVG, 9 HR, 30 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

MIN Moneyline MIL Moneyline Total -170 +145 8.5

The Detroit Tigers (27-37) play host to the Atlanta Braves (40-26)

The Braves will hit the field at Comerica Park against the Tigers on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.232 AVG, 6 HR, 29 RBI)

Spencer Torkelson (.232 AVG, 6 HR, 29 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.328 AVG, 13 HR, 40 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

ATL Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -233 +191 8.5

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

The St. Louis Cardinals (27-41) play the San Francisco Giants (35-32)

The Giants will take to the field at Busch Stadium versus the Cardinals on Wednesday at 1:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.290 AVG, 11 HR, 31 RBI)

Paul Goldschmidt (.290 AVG, 11 HR, 31 RBI) SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.276 AVG, 8 HR, 20 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

STL Moneyline SF Moneyline Total -146 +125 8.5

The Detroit Tigers (27-37) host the Atlanta Braves (40-26)

The Braves will look to pick up a road win at Comerica Park against the Tigers on Wednesday at 4:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.232 AVG, 6 HR, 29 RBI)

Spencer Torkelson (.232 AVG, 6 HR, 29 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.328 AVG, 13 HR, 40 RBI)

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

The Baltimore Orioles (42-24) play the Toronto Blue Jays (37-31)

The Blue Jays will hit the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards versus the Orioles on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.276 AVG, 8 HR, 28 RBI)

Adley Rutschman (.276 AVG, 8 HR, 28 RBI) TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.313 AVG, 14 HR, 43 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

TOR Moneyline BAL Moneyline Total -115 -104 9

The New York Mets (31-36) take on the New York Yankees (39-29)

The Yankees will hit the field at Citi Field versus the Mets on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.213 AVG, 12 HR, 43 RBI)

Francisco Lindor (.213 AVG, 12 HR, 43 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.252 AVG, 11 HR, 28 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

NYM Moneyline NYY Moneyline Total -110 -109 7.5

The Boston Red Sox (33-35) take on the Colorado Rockies (29-40)

The Rockies will hit the field at Fenway Park against the Red Sox on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.247 AVG, 17 HR, 56 RBI)

Rafael Devers (.247 AVG, 17 HR, 56 RBI) COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.262 AVG, 10 HR, 37 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

BOS Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -239 +194 9.5

The Chicago Cubs (29-37) play the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-31)

The Pirates will look to pick up a road win at Wrigley Field against the Cubs on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.281 AVG, 4 HR, 29 RBI)

Nico Hoerner (.281 AVG, 4 HR, 29 RBI) PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.280 AVG, 7 HR, 38 RBI)

The Texas Rangers (41-25) face the Los Angeles Angels (38-31)

The Angels will hit the field at Globe Life Field against the Rangers on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.284 AVG, 9 HR, 51 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.284 AVG, 9 HR, 51 RBI) LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.296 AVG, 20 HR, 50 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

TEX Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -144 +123 9.5

The Houston Astros (38-29) face the Washington Nationals (26-39)

The Nationals will hit the field at Minute Maid Park against the Astros on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Alex Bregman (.247 AVG, 9 HR, 39 RBI)

Alex Bregman (.247 AVG, 9 HR, 39 RBI) WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.284 AVG, 9 HR, 30 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

HOU Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -252 +208 7.5

The Kansas City Royals (18-49) take on the Cincinnati Reds (33-35)

The Reds will hit the field at Kauffman Stadium against the Royals on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.237 AVG, 11 HR, 30 RBI)

Bobby Witt Jr. (.237 AVG, 11 HR, 30 RBI) CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.274 AVG, 7 HR, 34 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

CIN Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -111 -108 9.5

The Arizona Diamondbacks (41-26) face the Philadelphia Phillies (33-34)

The Phillies will hit the field at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.317 AVG, 14 HR, 35 RBI)

Corbin Carroll (.317 AVG, 14 HR, 35 RBI) PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.316 AVG, 8 HR, 41 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

ARI Moneyline PHI Moneyline Total -141 +120 8.5

The Oakland Athletics (19-50) face the Tampa Bay Rays (48-22)

The Rays will take to the field at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against the Athletics on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.257 AVG, 1 HR, 28 RBI)

Esteury Ruiz (.257 AVG, 1 HR, 28 RBI) TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.292 AVG, 8 HR, 33 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

TB Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -277 +228 8.5

The Seattle Mariners (33-33) face the Miami Marlins (37-31)

The Marlins will take to the field at T-Mobile Park versus the Mariners on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SEA Key Player: Ty France (.280 AVG, 6 HR, 31 RBI)

Ty France (.280 AVG, 6 HR, 31 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.382 AVG, 1 HR, 30 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

SEA Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -187 +158 7

The San Diego Padres (32-34) face the Cleveland Guardians (31-35)

The Guardians will hit the field at PETCO Park versus the Padres on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.259 AVG, 10 HR, 32 RBI)

Juan Soto (.259 AVG, 10 HR, 32 RBI) CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.278 AVG, 10 HR, 38 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

SD Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -157 +135 8

The Los Angeles Dodgers (38-29) play host to the Chicago White Sox (29-39)

The White Sox will hit the field at Dodger Stadium against the Dodgers on Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.338 AVG, 13 HR, 44 RBI)

Freddie Freeman (.338 AVG, 13 HR, 44 RBI) CHW Key Player: Andrew Vaughn (.248 AVG, 8 HR, 40 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

LAD Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -278 +228 8.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.