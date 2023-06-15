Atlanta Braves (42-26) will go head to head against the Colorado Rockies (29-41) at Truist Park on Thursday, June 15 at 7:20 PM ET. Currently stuck at 29 steals, Ronald Acuna Jr. will be looking to pilfer his 30th stolen base of the season.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -250 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +200 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 9.5 runs.

Braves vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: AJ Smith-Shawver - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Kyle Freeland - COL (4-7, 3.91 ERA)

Braves vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 58 times and won 36, or 62.1%, of those games.

The Braves have a 10-4 record (winning 71.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and went 7-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times.

The Rockies have been underdogs in 60 games this season and have come away with the win 26 times (43.3%) in those contests.

This season, the Rockies have been a moneyline underdog of -250 or longer four times, losing every contest.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Travis d'Arnaud 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) Ozzie Albies 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+115) Matt Olson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+140) Sean Murphy 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+120) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-139) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+120)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +425 1st 1st

