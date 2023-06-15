Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Rockies - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Matt Olson, with a slugging percentage of .295 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the hill, June 15 at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Discover More About This Game
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson has 10 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 46 walks while batting .228.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 134th, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 33rd in the league in slugging.
- Olson has reached base via a hit in 42 games this year (of 68 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- He has homered in 23.5% of his games in 2023 (16 of 68), and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 39.7% of his games this season, Olson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 35 of 68 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|33
|.229
|AVG
|.227
|.350
|OBP
|.344
|.504
|SLG
|.461
|16
|XBH
|13
|10
|HR
|8
|23
|RBI
|22
|42/24
|K/BB
|50/22
|1
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.13 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (90 total, 1.3 per game).
- Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his 15th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 3.91 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the lefty went five innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.91 ERA ranks 36th, 1.263 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 5.8 K/9 ranks 62nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
