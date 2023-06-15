Orlando Arcia -- batting .395 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the mound, on June 15 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) against the Tigers.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Orlando Arcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is batting .331 with eight doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.

Arcia will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 over the course of his last games.

Arcia has gotten a hit in 33 of 47 games this season (70.2%), with at least two hits on 17 occasions (36.2%).

In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (10.6%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).

In 34.0% of his games this year, Arcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.9%.

In 38.3% of his games this year (18 of 47), he has scored, and in six of those games (12.8%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 21 .344 AVG .316 .398 OBP .366 .456 SLG .487 6 XBH 7 2 HR 3 13 RBI 10 21/7 K/BB 13/6 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings