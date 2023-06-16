Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Rockies - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sean Murphy, with a slugging percentage of .462 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Colorado Rockies, with Dinelson Lamet on the hill, June 16 at 7:20 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Rockies Starter: Dinelson Lamet
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is batting .285 with 14 doubles, 12 home runs and 25 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 28th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 13th and he is 14th in slugging.
- Murphy has reached base via a hit in 34 games this year (of 56 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 19.6% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Murphy has picked up an RBI in 35.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 17.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.
- In 44.6% of his games this season (25 of 56), he has scored, and in seven of those games (12.5%) he has scored more than once.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|26
|.324
|AVG
|.239
|.407
|OBP
|.358
|.574
|SLG
|.489
|15
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|6
|22
|RBI
|20
|29/12
|K/BB
|23/13
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.18 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 91 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Lamet (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 10.80 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 10.80, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .362 against him.
