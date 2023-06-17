Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres will take the field against the Tampa Bay Rays and starting pitcher Zach Eflin on Saturday at PETCO Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Padres vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Padres Batting & Pitching Performance

The Padres are 10th-best in MLB action with 83 total home runs.

San Diego ranks 18th in baseball with a .398 slugging percentage.

The Padres have the fourth-worst batting average in the majors (.229).

San Diego is the 23rd-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.2 runs per game (293 total).

The Padres' .319 on-base percentage is 17th in MLB.

The Padres' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 14th in baseball.

The pitching staff for San Diego has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the majors.

San Diego's 3.84 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Padres have the seventh-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.233).

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays rank second in Major League Baseball with 117 home runs.

No MLB team has a better slugging percentage than Tampa Bay (.471) this season.

The Rays have a team batting average of .264 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.

Tampa Bay has scored 411 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Rays are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .338.

The Rays rank 17th in strikeouts per game (8.4) among MLB offenses.

Tampa Bay averages the 15th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.

Tampa Bay has the second-best ERA (3.51) in the majors this season.

The Rays have a combined 1.201 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-lowest in MLB.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher

The Padres are sending Snell (2-6) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 3.91 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, the left-hander threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Snell is looking for his fourth straight quality start.

Snell is aiming for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance on the hill.

He has made two appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays will send Eflin (8-2) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up four earned runs while allowing five hits.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

In 12 starts, Eflin has pitched through or past the fifth inning 11 times. He has a season average of 5.9 frames per outing.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.

Padres Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Padres Starter Opponent Starter 6/11/2023 Rockies L 5-4 Away Blake Snell Dinelson Lamet 6/13/2023 Guardians W 6-3 Home Joe Musgrove Tanner Bibee 6/14/2023 Guardians W 5-0 Home Michael Wacha Aaron Civale 6/15/2023 Guardians L 8-6 Home Ryan Weathers Logan Allen 6/16/2023 Rays L 6-2 Home Yu Darvish Shane McClanahan 6/17/2023 Rays - Home Blake Snell Zach Eflin 6/18/2023 Rays - Home Joe Musgrove - 6/19/2023 Giants - Away Michael Wacha Alex Cobb 6/20/2023 Giants - Away Ryan Weathers Anthony DeSclafani 6/21/2023 Giants - Away Yu Darvish - 6/22/2023 Giants - Away Blake Snell -

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 6/12/2023 Athletics L 4-3 Away Zach Eflin James Kaprielian 6/13/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Away Jalen Beeks Shintaro Fujinami 6/14/2023 Athletics W 6-3 Away Tyler Glasnow Luis Medina 6/15/2023 Athletics W 4-3 Away Taj Bradley Paul Blackburn 6/16/2023 Padres W 6-2 Away Shane McClanahan Yu Darvish 6/17/2023 Padres - Away Zach Eflin Blake Snell 6/18/2023 Padres - Away - Joe Musgrove 6/20/2023 Orioles - Home Tyler Glasnow Kyle Bradish 6/21/2023 Orioles - Home Taj Bradley Tyler Wells 6/22/2023 Royals - Home Shane McClanahan - 6/23/2023 Royals - Home Zach Eflin Zack Greinke

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.