The Atlanta Dream (4-5), on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 4:00 PM ET, will attempt to continue a three-game road winning streak at the Indiana Fever (4-6).

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Dream vs. Fever matchup.

Dream vs. Fever Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network and BSSO
  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Dream vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Fever Moneyline Dream Moneyline
DraftKings Fever (-1.5) 162 -115 -105 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Fever (-1.5) 162.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Fever (-1.5) 161.5 -120 -110 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Dream vs. Fever Betting Trends

  • The Fever are 7-2-0 ATS this season.
  • The Dream have compiled a 5-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • Indiana has been favored by 1.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
  • Atlanta has an ATS record of 4-2 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this year.
  • So far this season, five out of the Fever's games have hit the over.
  • A total of five Dream games this season have hit the over.

