The Atlanta Dream (4-5) travel to face the Indiana Fever (4-6) after winning three road games in a row. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

Dream vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Dream vs. Fever

Atlanta puts up an average of 84.0 points per game, just 1.0 more point than the 83.0 Indiana gives up to opponents.

Atlanta's 42.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.5 percentage points higher than Indiana has given up to its opponents (42.4%).

This season, the Dream have a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.4% from the field.

Atlanta is making 34.4% of its shots from three-point range, which is just 1.5 percentage points fewer than the 35.9% Indiana's opponents are averaging on the season.

The Dream have a 1-3 record when the team makes more than 35.9% of their three-point attempts.

Indiana and Atlanta rebound at about the same rate, with Indiana averaging 1.1 fewer rebounds per game.

Dream Injuries