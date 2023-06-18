Jodie Anna Burrage vs. Katie Boulter: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Viking Open Nottingham
Jodie Anna Burrage will meet Katie Boulter in the Viking Open Nottingham final on Sunday, June 18.
With -225 odds, Boulter is favored over Burrage in this tournament final against the underdog, who is +175.
Jodie Anna Burrage vs. Katie Boulter Match Information
- Tournament: The Viking Open Nottingham
- Round: Finals
- Date: Sunday, June 18
- Venue: Nottingham Tennis Centre
- Location: Nottingham, United Kingdom
- Court Surface: Grass
Jodie Anna Burrage vs. Katie Boulter Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Katie Boulter has a 69.2% chance to win.
|Jodie Anna Burrage
|Katie Boulter
|+175
|Odds to Win Match
|-225
|36.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|69.2%
|43.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|56.2
Jodie Anna Burrage vs. Katie Boulter Trends and Insights
- In the semifinals on Saturday, Burrage took down No. 72-ranked Alize Cornet, 7-5, 7-5.
- In the semifinals on Saturday, Boulter clinched a victory against No. 195-ranked Heather Watson, winning 6-4, 7-5.
- Burrage has played 15 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 21.5 games per match.
- Burrage has played four matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 20.3 games per match.
- Boulter is averaging 24.4 games per match in her 23 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 50.9% of those games.
- On grass surfaces, Boulter has played six matches and averaged 24.8 games per match and 9.9 games per set.
- This is the first time that Burrage and Boulter have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
