On Wednesday, Austin Riley (.196 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 127 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Phillies.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is hitting .259 with 14 doubles, 12 home runs and 27 walks.

Riley has gotten at least one hit in 69.9% of his games this year (51 of 73), with at least two hits 20 times (27.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 11 games this season (15.1%), homering in 3.7% of his chances at the plate.

Riley has driven home a run in 26 games this season (35.6%), including more than one RBI in 11.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 34 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 34 .298 AVG .215 .359 OBP .283 .464 SLG .400 15 XBH 11 5 HR 7 16 RBI 19 37/14 K/BB 40/13 1 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings