As of July 2 the Jacksonville Jaguars' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +2500, place them 10th in the league.

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: -160

-160 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Jacksonville Betting Insights

Jacksonville put together an 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.

The Jaguars and their opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

Jacksonville totaled 357.4 yards per game on offense last season (10th in NFL), and it ranked 24th on defense with 353.3 yards allowed per game.

The Jaguars had five wins at home last season and four away.

As a favorite last season Jacksonville picked up just two wins (2-3). As the underdog the Jaguars posted a record of 7-5.

The Jaguars were 8-4 in the AFC, including 4-2 in the AFC South.

Jaguars Impact Players

Trevor Lawrence had 25 TD passes and eight interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 66.3% of his throws for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game).

On the ground, Lawrence scored five touchdowns and accumulated 291 yards.

Travis Etienne rushed for 1,125 yards (66.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

In the passing game, Etienne scored zero touchdowns, with 35 receptions for 316 yards.

In the passing game a season ago, Christian Kirk scored eight TDs, hauling in 84 balls for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game).

Zay Jones had 82 catches for 823 yards (51.4 per game) and five touchdowns in 16 games.

Foyesade Oluokun had 184 tackles, 11.0 TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended last year.

2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Colts - +10000 2 September 17 Chiefs - +650 3 September 24 Texans - +15000 4 October 1 Falcons - +6600 5 October 8 @ Bills - +800 6 October 15 Colts - +10000 7 October 19 @ Saints - +4000 8 October 29 @ Steelers - +5000 10 November 12 49ers - +1000 11 November 19 Titans - +8000 12 November 26 @ Texans - +15000 13 December 4 Bengals - +900 14 December 10 @ Browns - +3000 15 December 17 Ravens - +1800 16 December 24 @ Buccaneers - +10000 17 December 31 Panthers - +8000 18 January 7 @ Titans - +8000

