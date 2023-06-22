Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will play Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in the final of a two-game series, Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.

Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Time: 1:05 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 128 total home runs, averaging 1.8 per game.

Atlanta has an MLB-high .480 slugging percentage.

The Braves have the second-best batting average in the majors (.269).

Atlanta scores the third-most runs in baseball (399 total, 5.5 per game).

The Braves rank second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .339.

The Braves strike out 8.3 times per game to rank ninth in baseball.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.6 K/9 to pace the majors.

Atlanta's 3.76 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 13th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.280).

Bryce Elder (5-1) takes the mound for the Braves in his 15th start of the season. He has a 2.60 ERA in 83 2/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.

The righty's last time out came on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

Elder is trying to pick up his ninth quality start of the year in this outing.

Elder is seeking his 15th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance on the hill.

In four of his 14 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 6/15/2023 Rockies W 8-3 Home AJ Smith-Shawver Kyle Freeland 6/16/2023 Rockies W 8-1 Home Jared Shuster Dinelson Lamet 6/17/2023 Rockies W 10-2 Home Bryce Elder Connor Seabold 6/18/2023 Rockies W 14-6 Home Charlie Morton Chase Anderson 6/20/2023 Phillies W 4-2 Away Spencer Strider Ranger Suárez 6/22/2023 Phillies - Away Bryce Elder Aaron Nola 6/23/2023 Reds - Away AJ Smith-Shawver Luke Weaver 6/24/2023 Reds - Away Jared Shuster Luke Weaver 6/25/2023 Reds - Away Charlie Morton Ben Lively 6/26/2023 Twins - Home AJ Smith-Shawver Sonny Gray 6/27/2023 Twins - Home Bryce Elder Joe Ryan

