On Thursday, Matt Olson (.585 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Phillies.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Olson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson is batting .233 with 12 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 47 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 119th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.

Olson has gotten a hit in 46 of 73 games this year (63.0%), including 16 multi-hit games (21.9%).

In 26.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate.

Olson has had at least one RBI in 42.5% of his games this year (31 of 73), with more than one RBI 13 times (17.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 53.4% of his games this year (39 of 73), with two or more runs 13 times (17.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 34 .238 AVG .227 .351 OBP .342 .537 SLG .477 20 XBH 14 12 HR 9 29 RBI 23 45/25 K/BB 51/22 1 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings