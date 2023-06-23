The Atlanta Braves (48-26) visit the Cincinnati Reds (40-35) on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, with both teams on winning streaks. The Braves have taken eight straight, and the Reds 11 straight.

The probable starters are AJ Smith-Shawver (1-0) for the Braves and Luke Weaver (1-2) for the Reds.

Braves vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: BSOH

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Probable Pitchers: Smith-Shawver - ATL (1-0, 2.03 ERA) vs Weaver - CIN (1-2, 6.47 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: AJ Smith-Shawver

The Braves' Smith-Shawver will make his third start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, June 15, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while allowing six hits against the Colorado Rockies.

He has an ERA of 2.03, a 2.75 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of .975 in three games this season.

Smith-Shawver will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luke Weaver

Weaver (1-2 with a 6.47 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 12th of the season.

In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went five innings against the Houston Astros, giving up five earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.

During 11 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 6.47 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .302 to opposing hitters.

Weaver is trying to secure his second quality start of the season in this game.

Weaver has pitched five or more innings in a game seven times this year entering this matchup.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 11 appearances this season.

