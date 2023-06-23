Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Reds - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Eddie Rosario (.462 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 154 points above season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Luke Weaver. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Phillies.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .269 with 13 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 13 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 53rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 122nd and he is 12th in slugging.
- In 62.5% of his games this year (40 of 64), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (28.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 17.2% of his games this year, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 20 games this season (31.3%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (14.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 26 of 64 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|27
|.275
|AVG
|.261
|.309
|OBP
|.306
|.519
|SLG
|.522
|15
|XBH
|13
|8
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|14
|35/7
|K/BB
|21/6
|0
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.86).
- The Reds rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (97 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Reds are sending Weaver (1-2) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.47 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.47, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .302 against him.
