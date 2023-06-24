Travis d'Arnaud Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Reds - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Travis d'Arnaud and his .583 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) against the Reds.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate
- d'Arnaud is hitting .259 with five doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.
- d'Arnaud has reached base via a hit in 17 games this year (of 29 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- In 13.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- d'Arnaud has driven in a run in nine games this year (31.0%), including five games with more than one RBI (17.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 11 of 29 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|17
|.325
|AVG
|.221
|.426
|OBP
|.274
|.675
|SLG
|.309
|6
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|7
|5/7
|K/BB
|17/4
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.93).
- The Reds rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (102 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Reds are sending Ashcraft (3-5) to make his 14th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 6.78 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, June 8 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.78, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .288 against him.
