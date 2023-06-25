After going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Levi Stoudt) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Reds.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Levi Stoudt

Levi Stoudt TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Riley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is hitting .270 with 15 doubles, 13 home runs and 28 walks.

Riley is batting .320 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

In 54 of 76 games this season (71.1%) Riley has picked up a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (30.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 12 games this year (15.8%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his plate appearances.

In 29 games this season (38.2%), Riley has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (13.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 48.7% of his games this season (37 of 76), with two or more runs eight times (10.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 37 .298 AVG .242 .359 OBP .305 .464 SLG .436 15 XBH 13 5 HR 8 16 RBI 24 37/14 K/BB 42/14 1 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings