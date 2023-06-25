Sunday's contest at Great American Ball Park has the Atlanta Braves (49-27) squaring off against the Cincinnati Reds (41-36) at 1:40 PM ET (on June 25). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 7-6 victory for the Braves, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Braves will look to Charlie Morton (6-6) versus the Reds and Levi Stoudt.

Braves vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Braves vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 7, Reds 6.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 11.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last three games with a spread, the Braves covered the spread each time.

This season, the Braves have won 42 out of the 65 games, or 64.6%, in which they've been favored.

Atlanta has a record of 23-9 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -165 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 62.3% chance to win.

Atlanta has scored 421 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Braves have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule