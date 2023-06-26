The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley (batting .293 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, five walks and seven RBI), battle starting pitcher Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Truist Park, Monday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Reds.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Discover More About This Game

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is hitting .268 with 15 doubles, 13 home runs and 30 walks.

Riley has gotten a hit in 54 of 77 games this season (70.1%), with multiple hits on 23 occasions (29.9%).

In 12 games this season, he has gone deep (15.6%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).

Riley has driven in a run in 29 games this year (37.7%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (13.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 49.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.7%.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 38 .298 AVG .238 .359 OBP .314 .464 SLG .430 15 XBH 13 5 HR 8 16 RBI 24 37/14 K/BB 42/16 1 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings