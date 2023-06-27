How to Watch the WNBA on Tuesday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The New York Liberty and the Connecticut Sun take the court in one of three exciting matchups on the WNBA slate today.
Catch live WNBA games, plus tons of other sports and shows, with a free trial to Fubo!
Today's WNBA Games
The Connecticut Sun face the New York Liberty
The Liberty hope to pick up a road win at the Sun on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- CON Record: 12-3
- NYL Record: 9-3
- CON Stats: 84.1 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 77.5 Opp. PPG (third)
- NYL Stats: 87.9 PPG (second in WNBA), 79.9 Opp. PPG (fifth)
Players to Watch
- CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (14.8 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 7.9 APG)
- NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (22.5 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 4.1 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -5
- NYL Odds to Win: -214
- CON Odds to Win: +172
- Total: 166.5 points
The Minnesota Lynx play the Seattle Storm
The Storm hit the road the Lynx on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIN Record: 4-9
- SEA Record: 4-9
- MIN Stats: 75.7 PPG (12th in WNBA), 82.8 Opp. PPG (seventh)
- SEA Stats: 78.0 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 84.0 Opp. PPG (eighth)
Players to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (20.9 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 2.5 APG)
- SEA Key Player: Jewell Loyd (25.4 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 3.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -2
- MIN Odds to Win: -136
- SEA Odds to Win: +112
- Total: 162 points
Watch live WNBA games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo.
The Phoenix Mercury face the Dallas Wings
The Wings hit the road the Mercury on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- PHO Record: 2-10
- DAL Record: 6-8
- PHO Stats: 77.2 PPG (10th in WNBA), 88.4 Opp. PPG (12th)
- DAL Stats: 84.5 PPG (third in WNBA), 85.4 Opp. PPG (10th)
Players to Watch
- PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (19.1 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 1.7 APG)
- DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (18.6 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 3.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -3.5
- DAL Odds to Win: -166
- PHO Odds to Win: +138
- Total: 169 points
See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.