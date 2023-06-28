Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Twins - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Michael Harris II -- with a slugging percentage of .711 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the mound, on June 28 at 12:20 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Twins.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 12:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II has 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks while hitting .260.
- Harris II has gotten at least one hit in 59.6% of his games this season (34 of 57), with at least two hits nine times (15.8%).
- Looking at the 57 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (12.3%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 22.8% of his games this season, Harris II has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 31.6% of his games this year (18 of 57), with two or more runs six times (10.5%).
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|31
|.287
|AVG
|.239
|.333
|OBP
|.297
|.483
|SLG
|.385
|9
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|10
|19/4
|K/BB
|22/9
|4
|SB
|4
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.68 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (84 total, one per game).
- The Twins will send Maeda (1-4) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.86 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander went five scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 6.86, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .299 batting average against him.
