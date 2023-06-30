How to Watch the Braves vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 30
Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will meet Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins on Friday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET.
Braves vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 147 home runs, averaging 1.8 per game.
- Atlanta leads MLB with a .488 slugging percentage this season, putting up 294 extra-base hits.
- The Braves rank second in MLB with a .271 batting average.
- Atlanta is the third-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.5 runs per game (441 total).
- The Braves are second in MLB with an on-base percentage of .341.
- The Braves strike out 8.2 times per game, the eighth-best mark in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.7 K/9, the second-best in the majors.
- Atlanta has a 3.76 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves have the 17th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.274).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Mike Soroka gets the call to start for the Braves, his first of the season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old right-hander.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/24/2023
|Reds
|W 7-6
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|Graham Ashcraft
|6/25/2023
|Reds
|W 7-6
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Levi Stoudt
|6/26/2023
|Twins
|W 4-1
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Sonny Gray
|6/27/2023
|Twins
|W 6-2
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Joe Ryan
|6/28/2023
|Twins
|W 3-0
|Home
|Kolby Allard
|Kenta Maeda
|6/30/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Mike Soroka
|Bryan Hoeing
|7/1/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Eury Pérez
|7/2/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Sandy Alcantara
|7/3/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Gavin Williams
|7/4/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Kolby Allard
|Shane Bieber
|7/5/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|Cal Quantrill
